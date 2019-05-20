Restoration of road networks begins

Muscat: Measures to recuperate the infrastructure began Monday morning in all the governorates of Oman that received the recent rains.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities began the process of clearing the mud and debris of the aftermath of rain that hit most parts of the Sultanate.

The rains had also damaged some of the roads in the governorates. Dr Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications took a tour of the sites. The minister visited some of the locations of the Sharqiya Expressway to inspect the efficiency of the road drainage under severe weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Communications and Transportation. He also inspected the sites that had damaged roads due to the rains caused by the low-pressure trough that hit the Sultanate on Saturday. He visited the North and South Al Sharqiya with the Undersecretary of Transport and other officials from the ministry to review the ongoing efforts for the immediate restoration of affected roads.

Oman Met Office had earlier warned that the peak of the weather system will be on Sunday and Monday. Accordingly, more rains are expected on Monday evening.

The Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulances search team continued to search for the missing persons, they urged parents to keep children away from wadis.