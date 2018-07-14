Restaurant gutted in Ruwi

MUSCAT, July 14 – A restaurant was gutted in Ruwi in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported as the employees were away when the incident occurred. Nearby residents said they noticed flames and smoke billowing out of the restaurant, located opposite to Vox Cinema, at around 4.30 am.

A firefighter unit from the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) from Darsait rushed to the spot after it was alerted by a neighbour.

According to the PACDA sources, timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.

The reason for the fire is not known as yet.

Faulty electric wires are said to be the major reason for most of the fire mishaps.

PACDA has urged owners of commercial establishments and their employees to comply with safety regulations.

The authority has been carrying out inspection campaigns to ensure the safety of workers, which has resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of industrial accidents.

A total of 54 fire accidents have been reported in industrial establishments as against 68 last year.

KABEER YOUSUF