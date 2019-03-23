Residential plot allotment falls 31.5 per cent

The Ministry of Housing has allotted a total of 4,377 residential plots across the Sultanate till the end of February 2019, which is a decrease of 31.5 per cent over the same period of last year, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The governorate of Al Dakhiliyah was allotted 1,164 residential plots in February 2019, which is the highest among the governorates. This was followed by Al Buraimi with about 820 plots, Muscat with 745 plots, North Al Sharqiyah with 556 plots and South Al Sharqiyah with 499 plots allotted till the end of February 2019. The Musandam, Al Wusta, North Al Batinah (except Suhar), Al Dhahirah, and South Al Batinah were allotted 215, 112, 88, 73 and 63 residential plots respectively. Dhofar had 42 plots allotted, which is the lowest among the governorates. — ONA

