Renowned Hindi author dies at 92

New Delhi: Marking the end of an era, Hindi literary stalwart, poet and critic Namwar Singh passed away on Tuesday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a month-long illness. He was 92.

“With profound grief, I inform that my father, Prof Namwar Singh, left for heavenly abode last night,” his son VP Singh said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi led the nation in mourning the demise of Namwar Singh, one of the tallest figures of contemporary Hindi literature.

Namwar Singh held a PhD from the Banaras Hindu University, where he also began his teaching career. He later became a professor of Hindi at Jodhpur University and then at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award in 1971 for literary criticism. — IANS

Related