Renovated Muttrah Fort welcomes visitors

Muscat: Built by Portuguese in 16th-century, it was the only link connecting Muscat and Muttrah then. Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has preserved this fort among other forts as a precious piece of history

Muttrah Fort was mainly used for military purposes along with a detention center for confining prisoners.

The monument features three circular towers. One of the three circular towers sits on the summit, another one perched at the western end, and the other is housed towards the northern part of the large tower. The Fort restores a watch tower that offers magnificent views of the harbor and city. With cool breeze from the Oman Sea, Muttrah Fort is a must see on the corniche