Renovated mosque opens

Omar bin Qattab Mosque, the over 70-year-old mosque in Tarmad, which underwent major reconstruction for some time now, was opened to the public for regular prayers on Friday.

Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports, and Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, along with members of Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs attended the opening ceremony followed by Friday prayers.

Built by Makkah Hypermarket Group for the Awqaf, this mosque can accommodate 1,300 worshippers for prayers at one time.

“The renovated Omar bin Qattab Mosque is a perfect example of public-private partnership (PPP) and this can be a trendsetter that inspires members of the other expatriate communities,” Darwish al Balushi told the Observer.

“When we talk about the ICV (In Country Value), this kind of project is a model ICV which adds value to the country,” he added.

Omar bin Qattab Mosque was originally built in early 1950’s and had space to accommodate some 30 people only at a time. But it was gradually developed from time to time and the capacity was increased every time it underwent renovation.

“I am glad that I have been given an opportunity to rebuild this mosque by the local authorities. It took nearly two years and some 15 workers working during the day,” Mohammed Kutty, MD, Makkah Group said.

The single story edifice with half elevated portion that can accommodate around 300 people has unique interior architecture done in Moroccan architectural firm.

The exquisite, huge columns give the mosque a colossal look which is quite distinctive.

