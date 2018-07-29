Renovated Al Bustan Palace to reopen in October

Muscat – Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, will reopen in October this year after renovation, the property has notified on its website. It added that the hotel’s spa remains open.

In 2017, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, has revealed plans for extensive restorations, aimed at spotlighting the hotel’s role as a symbol Omani culture and hospitality.

“The creative design firm WATG and its interior design studio, Wimberly Interiors have been appointed to oversee this iconic project, which includes a complete refreshment of the 250 guest rooms and 50 suites, as well as the resort’s main guest arrival porte cochere, meetings and events spaces, majestic lobby lounge, grand ballroom and all-day dining restaurant. Some of these spaces will be remodeled for the first time in ten years, or since the hotel grand opening in 1985 in the case of the main arrival porte cochere, the statement from the company said in 2017

Facilities such as the recreation centre and fitness will be refreshed and upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment. The design takes inspiration from the traditional artisans of Oman, who continue to perpetuate the country’s living heritage and culture through the practice of their craft, it added.