Renaissance Services chief wins Top CEO Awards 2019

Renaissance Services’ Stephen R Thomas was ranked Top CEO in the Malls, Real Estate, and Construction sector, out of 700+ GCC-listed companies at the Fifth Edition of the Top CEO Conference Awards 2019.

Top CEO is a prestigious red-carpet awards programme that celebrates the achievements of the region’s leading business heads. Organised by TRENDS media and INSEAD Business School, Top CEO honours chief executives in the field of leadership. All GCC publicly-listed companies are evaluated. The evaluation is based on growth, profitability, corporate governance and transparency. Top CEO is the most credible and transparent awards programme in the region to recognise best business stewardship.

Related