Renaissance Day holiday on Tuesday

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Chairman of the Civil Service Council, on Wednesday said that 20 Dhul Qaada 1440 AH corresponding to July 23, 2019, will be an official holiday for all public sector employees on the occasion of July 23 Blessed Renaissance Day. The minister congratulated His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on this glorious occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life and our dear country further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

It was also decided that July 23 will be an official holiday for all private sector employees, according to a decision issued today by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower. The decision allowed employers and employees to agree on work arrangements during the holiday if the necessity arises. All employees in the private sector congratulated His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on this glorious occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life. — ONA