Renaissance Day Holiday announced

Muscat: Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Bakri, Minister of Manpower today issued a decision declaring that Monday, 23 July 2018, will be an official holiday for employees of the private

sector’s companies and establishments.

The decision allowed employers and employees to agree on work arrangements during the holiday if the necessity arises. Employees whose weekly-off coincides with the holiday of the aforesaid

occasion must be compensated.

All employees in the private sector extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on this glorious occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect

His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness, and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people with welfare and blessings.