Renaissance Day holiday announced in Oman

Muscat: The government on Wednesday announced that Tuesday, July 23,  will be an official holiday (Renaissance Day) for employees in ministries, public sector enterprises and other units of the administrative apparatus of the State as well as private companies, establishments and institutions.

 

 

