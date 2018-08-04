Remittance services from Global Money Exchange at Muscat International Airport

MUSCAT: The Oman Airport Authority has permitted Global Money Exchange Company to offer remittance facilities to the passengers. Remittances to all the countries across the world will be available from all its 5 kiosks at the Muscat International Airport. This is besides the currency exchange facilities being offered at present. All remittance facilities presently available in our branches, including immediate credit to bank accounts, will be available at the airport counters. The added advantage is that the remittance facility is available throughout the day as the airport is working round the clock. Global Money Exchange had commenced the currency exchange operations at Muscat International Airport on March 20, upon commissioning of the new airport.

Faisal bin Sultan al Mamari, Non-Aeronautical Concession Senior Manager, OAMC, and Bashar Salesh al Thaher, Commercial Adviser, OAMC, inaugurated the remittance services at a function held on August 2 in the meet and greet area in arrival terminal. K S Subromoniyan, MD, Global Money Exchange, R Madhusoodanan, General Manager, Global Money Exchange, B Sreekanth, Chief Manager, Airport Operations, were present. The remittances services are provided based on the feed back and representations received from the passengers and various associations of expat community in Oman. The company has branches in 41 locations in Oman besides 5 kiosks at the Muscat International Airport.

