Remarkable achievements as march of Renaissance continues

MUSCAT: Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, has in a statement to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Blessed Renaissance Day shared a summarised report on the Council’s performance.

3rd session of State Council delivers results for preferement of citizens:

The State Council in response to the summoning from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, held the first regular plenary session of the third sitting on November 14, in accordance with the Article No 85 bis (29) of the Basic Law.

The Blessed Renaissance Day, ushers in yearly a new era of progress accruing from the exceptional vision of His Majesty The Blessed Renaissance has transformed the Sultanate with phenomenal achievements in all areas.

His Majesty has paid great attention to the establishment of the foundations of the State Institutions and Law and its development based on a deliberate methodology.

The Shura, represented in the Council of Oman, is the most important pillar of State institutions and Law.

The State Council strives to perform to meet its expected aims to contribute efficiently to the National progress as per its terms of reference and powers.

The State Council held 14 regular sessions and 2 joint meetings with Majlis Ash’shura.

The Blessed Renaissance, said Dr Khalid has ushered in a new era of progress and transformation, backed by the exemplary vision His Majesty the Sultan, which is positioned on the mobilisation of all the human and material resources of the nation to build a bright future for the Sultanate of Oman, that promises development and progression.

The ongoing march of the Blessed Renaissance, led by His Majesty has over the course of 48 years earned the nation remarkable development and achievements based on solid foundations and strategically placed Oman as a nation that is modern, prosperous, safe and secure.

Dr Khalid added: His Majesty has, from the very outset, paid great attention to the establishment of the foundations of the State Institutions and Law, and has nurtured national development on the basis of a deliberate and graduated methodology, to enable its sustained evolution with a positive outlook for development.

The shura is represented in the Council of Oman as cornerstones of State Institutions and Law, and this institution has been given high patronage. It has undergone successive developments to reach its present status, and has developed into an effective contributor to national growth.

Continuing, he said: Consistent with this high interest in the continued development of the Shura Foundation and its enhanced performance, the State Council endeavours to fulfil its national role in accordance with its vested terms of reference and powers.

The Council has always endeavoured to earn achievements with sincere vigor and dedication, with the vision to seek a very bright future, and meet the expectations entrusted in it.

The third session has led to the realisation of the State Council’s vision that has stayed aligned to national development and progression and delivered results to bring positive changes to national life. The Council is exceedingly keen to translate the evolving vision and directives of His Majesty into reality.

The Council during its third annual session of the current sixth period has completed several studies and proposals and extensively discussed a number of draft laws referred to it by the government.

Summarising the output of the Council, Dr Khalid said that it has conducted 14 Regular Sessions to discuss the studies and proposals submitted by the various committees of the Council, as well as to discuss the draft laws forwarded by the Council of Ministers, as well as the Draft General Budget of the State Council 2018.

The Council has discussed four draft laws, namely: The Commercial Companies Law, The Mineral Wealth Law, the Living Aquatic Wealth Law and the Commercial Goods Tax Law.

With regard to studies and proposals, the Council has discussed a proposal on the practice of psychological counselling and a proposal to study the establishment of free zones in the governorates of Buraimi and Musandam, the proposal of the Council’s rules of procedure, and a proposal to the Council on ‘Regulating Remote Control drones’, A proposal on the development of the social security system, the proposal for the National Programme of Government performance and a proposal on the challenges facing the traditional crafts and ways to address them, and a proposal on Enhancing the role of education in supporting the knowledge-based economy and the proposal to amend Economic Development Law issued by Royal Decree No 9/75) and a proposal on possible study to strengthen the independence of the national economy.

He noted that the Council had held two joint sessions with Majlis Ash’shura to discuss the disputed articles of the Draft Law of Mineral Wealth Law and the Living Aquatic Wealth Law.

The Council has also hosted a number of government agencies to make visual presentations on their activities and achievements.

