Relations with US reviewed

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Tuesday Sigal Mandelker, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, and her accompanying delegation, as part of the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the US. Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest, who expressed her delight over the Sultanate visit. The US official expressed her thanks and appreciation for the Sultanate and all efforts that enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries. The meeting also discussed matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the US Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

