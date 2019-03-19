Rehabilitation centres for children with special needs to get more support

Muscat: The Committee on Social Development in the Majlis A’Shura on Tuesday discussed the development of rehabilitation centres for children with special needs.

Dr Yahya bin Bader al Ma’wali, Undersecretary, Ministry of Social Development (MOSD), told the committee out that the number of government rehabilitation centres reached 29 in various governorates of the Sultanate since last year, while the number of special rehabilitation centres touched 33, an increase of 15 per cent.

He added the ministry seeks to increase the number of specialists and technicians (286) in governmental centres and (293) in private centres to improve the quality of services.

The committee members, on their part, focused on the importance of expanding the rehabilitation centres for persons with special needs to different regions of the Sultanate.

They also discussed the possibility of changing the usage of ‘persons with disabilities’ as well as the need to provide support to the centres with more specialists, technicians and bus supervisors.