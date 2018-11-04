Registration opens for innovation award

Muscat: The Research Council (TRC) announced the launch of the second version of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Innovation Award under the theme ‘Contribute with Your Ideas to Promote Your Country’. Registration may be made through TRC website starting from this November. The OCCI Innovation Award aims to promote innovation culture at the different governorates and to identify talented people, researchers and innovators in the different parts of the Sultanate. OCCI Innovation Award also aims at encouraging and spreading innovation culture in the Sultanate to enable talented innovators to showcase their innovative activities. It also seeks to enhance public, private and academic cooperation.

