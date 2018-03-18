Registration in Wadi Accelerator open until March end

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT

Wadi Accelerator — one of Oman Tech Fund’s (OTF) investment programmes — proceeds with registration applications of tech startups in their seed and accelerator stage until March 31. The registration is processed through the following website page: (www.wadiaccelerator.com)

and the programmes’ social media platforms.

The programme invests in in-market tech startups which are still in the seed stage of an amount of $100k and follow on investments based on achieved traction performance at $150k-400k.

Wadi’s Investment manager, Charles Ell, stated: “Our team will link, through its connections and partnerships, between investors and institutions from Asia and the Middle East, and the startups.”

The 3-month programme aims to accelerate and train regional tech startups in partnership with the international fund “500 Startups” that is based in San Francisco.

Recently, Wadi invested in five Omani and regional tech startups in their seed and accelerator stage: InnoBox, Tayyar Systems, Mandoob, Foodville and AlgoDriven.

