Registration for student research extended

MUSCAT: The Research Council (TRC) has extended the registration period for the Student Research Support Programme until July 30. The Student Research Support Programme is one of the research support programmes established by the Council to build research capacity among students of higher education institutions and capacity building research in these institutions. The total number of student research funded by the programme during the five years since its inception reached 309 student research projects benefiting over 1,000 students from different institutions of higher education. The outputs of the programme have produced remarkable results, some of them at the international level and revealed the young research capacities allocated for this programme. — ONA

