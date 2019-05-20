Head stories 

Registration for Majlis elections

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Interior said that receiving applications for registration in the electoral register for the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections continues through the offices of walis and on the election website (elections.om). The ministry called on citizens who have not previously registered in the electoral register to apply for registration through the offices of walis or visiting the website, after ensuring that the ID card is valid. Applicants through the website must verify their personal identification card (PKI).

