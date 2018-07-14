Register research tie-ups, academia, industry told

Muscat, July 14 – The Sultanate, through Ejaad, has opened doors for more academia to come forward to conduct researches while connecting with the industry. In an interview to Observer at Ejaad’s Leadership Breakfast here, Salim bin Nasser al Aufi (pictured), Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, said: “Focus of research need not be just solutions to problems, but even alternative methods that can enhance current performance.”

The objective, he said, is to invite academia to demonstrate their capabilities and capacities to take on some of the challenges the oil and gas sector is facing and look at challenges the sector might encounter in the future.

He said, Ejaad is an “encouragement to start looking beyond the challenges we are advocating and may be come up with solutions by doing some of the activities differently”.

The under-secretary of Oil and Gas emphasised the importance of “registration of collaborations”.

“We would like to see that most of these collaborations are registered so others can see them happening and probably join in or benefit from them. If there are bilateral discussions between the industry and academia, then the rest of the industry might not be able to benefit from it. Academia may also not be able to chip in. By registering all these activities under a common platform, it will create a sense of collaboration and support,” said Al Aufi.

While cost is the ultimate objective, there are many ways to get to the point, he said. “One area is efficiency. Disposal of water is a subject posing a challenge to everyone.

“There are many ways to dispose of water — the traditional way is to inject it back to the reservoir, but there are other alternatives. When we focus seriously on alternatives, we always find solutions.”

The under-secretary said that everyone has been encouraged to join the Ejaad platform and work collaboratively so that ultimately the final beneficiary would be the Sultanate’s oil and gas industry.

“But nothing stops us from going beyond this industry to the other sectors.”

Lakshmi Kothaneth