‘Red Warriors’ gear up for Syria friendly

MUSCAT, Nov 12 – The Syrian team arrived in the Sultanate to play against Oman national team in a friendly match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Friday with kick off at 6:30 pm. Both teams are gearing up for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in January. Oman will play Bahrain in another friendly on November 19 at the same venue and timing. The referee’s committee at the Oman Football Association (OFA) announced the umpire list for the match. Qatari international referee Khamis al Marri will officiate the first friendly match, while Rashad al Hakmani will be first referee assistant and Nasser Ambosaidi the second assistant referee. Mahmood al Majarfi will be the fourth referee.

On the other hand, the national team players are continuing their training session at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. All the players who are part of the squad have joined the team’s camp. Sami al Hasani, Mussalam Akaak and Mohammed al Sheiba are suffering from injuries and could not take part in the camp. Meanwhile, Saad Suhail is back to the national team after an absence from the team for a while. The team is looking to gain most of it from the camps and friendly matches as it suffered as far as scoring is concerned during the last matches.