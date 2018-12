Muscat: The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) celebrated the Day of Retirees, which falls on December 7 every year, on Sunday. The ceremony was presided over by Maj Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al Jenibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman. The Red Helmets of the Royal Guard of Oman performed many motorcycle stunts during the event. The ceremony was attended by senior officers, non-commissioned officers and retired members of the Royal Guard of Oman.