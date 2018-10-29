Red Bull mountain biking event on Nov 23

MUSCAT: A mountain biking event, Red Bull Titan of the Hill will hold its second edition in Oman’s Misfaat Al Abriyeen in Wilayat of Al Hamra, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, on November 23. The competitive platform for bikers is a second-time event and a local Oman initiative. The mountain biking soft downhill and endurance event is targeted at amateurs and semi-professionals in a time-trial format. There is no registrations fee and is open for the public to attend. Open to bikers from different backgrounds and disciplines, the event will also see an influx of participants from surrounding GCC countries.

To challenge the riders, and put their stamina to the test, each rider is required to carry their bikes to the top of the mountain up a trail built from natural material, which includes rocks, village, and farms. Once at the starting point each rider individually rides downwards through the heart of Misfaat Al Abriyeen village against the clock. The riders ride from the descending mountain passing from the top of the village towards traditional old houses; passing though farms, sitting areas and rest shelters. In the first edition of Titan of the hill that took place in Wakan village, Steve Ross, from Scotland was named ‘Titan of the Hill’ Male Category. Janine Tooze, from England, was named ‘Titan of the Hill’ Female Category.

“We are delighted to be part of this event and see this remote and beautiful location now become an excellent sporting venue as well. We were excited that participants will attend from all over the GCC”, said Hamdan Moosa al Harrasi , General Manager Marketing Communication and Performance at Omantel. The highly anticipated Red Bull Titan of the Hill will be held in partnership with Omantel, Ministry of Tourism, HiFM, Twenty3extreme, Oman Oasis Water, Oman Trail Builders, Misfah Old House, and Muscat Bike Shop.