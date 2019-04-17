Red Bull Mobile launches as Oman’s newest reseller

Red Bull Mobile, Oman’s newest mobile reseller, has commenced operations under the licence of Majan Telecommunications Company LLC, one of the first mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to launch in the Sultanate nearly a decade ago.

It follows an announcement by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) late last month affirming Majan’s intention to add Red Bull Mobile as a new mobile reseller under its Class Two licence for the resale of mobile telecom services in Oman. Majan also owns the existing mobile reseller brand, ‘Renna Mobile’

While a formal launch is still on the cards, Red Bull Mobile says it is already offering voice and data services based on SIM cards that may be applied for either online or through a network of retail outlooks set up in major malls and retail landmarks located in Muscat and Salalah, among other cities in north Oman. “Red Bull Mobile has ultrafast network coverage across the Sultanate of Oman,” the new brand stated on its website.

A number of packages, offering a combination of voice and data services, are on offer. A distinguishing feature is a ‘Data Split’ option where the data component of the package is split between what Red Bull Mobile terms as ‘Open Data’ and Social Data’.

“Social Data is our exclusive data bundle for the top five social media applications (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snap Chat and WhatsApp). When using these applications, the data you consume will be taken from your Social Data allowance, or of you ran out of Social Data, from your Open Data allowance,” the MVNO explained on its website.

Open Data, on the other hand, is described as Red Bull Mobile’s “data bundle that opens the super highway to the Internet”. “Any data consumed for the top five social media applications (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snap Chat and WhatsApp) will be taken from the Social Data allowance (as long as the customer has Social Data balance remaining).”

Red Bull Mobile’s launch comes against the backdrop of significant developments in the mobile reseller market.

Earlier this month, FRiENDi Mobile (Connect Arabia LLC), part of the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa group, said it had signed an agreement with Ooredoo Oman that would enable FRiENDi Mobile customers to migrate to Ooredoo’s mobile network. The migration is expected to start from the second half of next month.

Related