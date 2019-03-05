Recruitment of Omanis in military from today

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR) on Tuesday issued a statement offering employment opportunities for Omani male and female job-seekers in several military departments starting from Wednesday, in coordination with the authority. The PAMR in its statement said that this step is a translation of the continuous attention accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to provide job opportunities for Omani youth. The statement stressed the importance of the applicants’ commitment to attend exams and interviews when called for.

CAREER FAIR

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of the Sultan Qaboos University’s (SQU) Career and Training Fair 2019, continued for the second day. This annual event was aimed at providing jobs and training opportunities for SQU students and graduates to enhance their abilities, develop their skills, and prepare them for the job market. As many as 55 companies from the public and private sectors are participating in the fair. These institutions are offering 185 job opportunities and 446 training opportunities for graduates.

The fair offers an excellent opportunity for students who are in the stage of choosing their academic specialisations. The fair also helps the participating companies to accelerate their Omanisation plans by connecting with more than 3,000 graduates from different education backgrounds. The three-day event targets university graduates looking for job and training opportunities. Daleel Petroleum, which is participating in the SQU career fair, has listed 36 positions targeting fresh graduates.