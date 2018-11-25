Recruitment ban on expatriates extended

MUSCAT Nov 25 – The ban on recruitment of expatriate workers to a number of professions has been extended by another six months in Oman. A statement from the Ministry of Manpower on Sunday said that the decisions taken by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, apply to some professions in sales, purchase, construction, cleaning, etc. “The decision to extend the ban comes towards the end of the six-month period ban and applies to all private sector establishments in the Sultanate,” said the statement. The ban does not include replacement of existing foreign employees.

However, exemptions are given to companies with the excellent grading and those working on government projects.

An official at the ministry said that companies registered with social security and the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) are also eligible for exemptions.

“This is given only if the owner of the company is also the manager as per the Omani rules for SMEs,” he said.

SME registration requires a company to be owned by Omani individuals, have its headquarters in Oman and be registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to the decisions, the ban on recruitment of foreign workers has been extended by another six months in categories which include sales, marketing and purchase representatives.

Also included are carpenters, blacksmiths and brick kiln workers. The decision will be effective from January 2, 2019.

SAMUEL KUTTY