Record rise in power and water output

Muscat: The Sultanate’s total electricity production until the end of August 2018 stood at 25,673.8 GW per hour compared to the end of the same month in 2017, which saw a total production of 25,091.6 GW per hour. Water production increased by 5.4 per cent to reach 277.7 million cubic metres compared to 263.5 million cubic metres in the same period in 2017, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The water production reached 277.70 million cubic metres, an increase of 5.4 per cent from the end of August 2017, when it was 263.57 million cubic metres, the data revealed. In Muscat, the water production grew by 5.6 per cent to reach 123.79 million cubic metres compared to 117.27 million cubic meters at the end of August 2017. Water production also rose in Dhofar by 4.3 per cent until the end of August 2018 to reach 36.3 million cubic metres compared to the end of August 2017, when the production was 34.86 million cubic metres. The total water production of other governorates at the end of July 2018 was 117.54 million cubic metres, a rise of 5.5 per cent from the end of August 2017 when it reached 111.43 million cubic metres. — ONA

