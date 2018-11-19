Recital of Prophet’s biography held

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said presided over the recital of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Biography organised on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet (PBUH) at Al Mawlid Hall at Al Alam Palace. It was attended by their highnesses, ministers, advisers, and others. May Allah return this occasion and similar occasions on His Majesty while he enjoys good health, happiness, long life, and the Omani people enjoy more progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

