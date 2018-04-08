Rebranded special education school inaugurated

Staff Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 8 –

The Centre for Special Education, which operates under the aegis of the Indian Schools in Oman, has been rebranded as an institution for ‘Care and Special Education’ (CSE).

Also as part of the relaunch, a new logo was unveiled while the centre’s new facilities were inaugurated as well. It includes a new play area, IT Lab, music therapy system and CTV.

The new play area has been specifically created to allow children to develop their physical abilities and strengthen their senses. This and the other new facilities such as the computer lab and the music therapy too are intended to impart social skills to its students besides learning and recreation through continuous and comprehensive development. The new facilities, realised with the support of community sponsors and volunteers, reflect the organisation’s determination and commitment towards the special needs children and community at large.

Principal Dr Analpa Paranjpe spoke about the organisation’s continuous efforts in building a strong infrastructure for the progress of the children’s social, emotional and mental skills. The team of skilled staff from various disciplines of special needs have always focused on training children to deal with daily activities and real life situations. The centre also highlights the need of nurturing creativity apart from academic and recreational activities.

“This is a continuation of the efforts which began in 2016 when the entire organisation underwent a total revamp of its facilities. We have been continuing ever since to build on our capabilities and services, aiming to be at par with global standards, with total commitment from everyone in the CSE family. We thank all the sponsors and volunteers from the community who have continually supported us in this endeavour,” said Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, the newly elected BOD Chairman, and also Director-In Charge of CSE since 2016.

The evening also witnessed the felicitation of CSE student, Suleiman al Sharji, who displayed an exceptional performance at the recently concluded IX MENA Special Olympics held in Abu Dhabi, winning 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in the power lifting category.

