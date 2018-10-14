Real estate transactions only through brokerage offices

Muscat: Real estate transactions can now be done only through brokerage offices licensed by Oman’s ministry of housing.

“An online system to do the registration has already taken effect from October 2”, said Siham Ahmed al Harthi, Director General of Real Estate Development.

The new arrangement is aimed at streamlining real estate activities in the Sultanate, apart from discouraging illegal brokerage firms”, she said.

The transactions presently include those in the integrated tourism complexes, commercial and industrial establishments.

“Registrations for residential activities, which are not included now, will start soon, Siham said while briefing mediapersons on Sunday

about the new arrangements by the ministry.