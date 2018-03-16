During weekends, tourists and visitors may chance upon a blonde with a backpack carrying a ‘reliable partner.’ With a Canon 5D Mark and sports cloths, she can be seen treading along Muttrah sea front for a best shot. Charmed by Oman’s scenic landscape, Katerina Radvanska from Latvia seems to try the best escape trying to be as close to nature.

An interior designer by profession and a photographer during spare time, she has managed to shoot some amazing photographs. From sunset at Muttrah sea front or the steep Jebel Shams, she has a variety of landscapes to her credit. An enthusiastic shutterbug, she is apt in lapping up the real emotions. It was her deep inspiration and ambition to learn that hooked her to photography.

Says Katerina: “Oman has lots of unusual locations, fascinating landscapes and people with amazing potential. Many internationally known photographers in Oman have something to show to the world. Photography in Oman will keep progressing even though it has few restrictions due to cultural aspects.”

Her photography skills have helped her immensely in interior designing as the composition principles helps in 3D visualization. For the last six years she loves what she is up to. “I love what I am doing. With my job I get a chance to be on the technical part and sales, which gives me big scope for self-development. I never limit my work with unnecessary boundaries and I am always trying to broaden my knowledge horizons by learning about all aspects of business,” she adds quietly.

Inspired by top-notch photographers Kristina Makeeva, Julius Kahkonen or Marie B, Katerina, she sees every photo shoot as a unique experience with challenges and room to improve. “Even more I love challenging myself as I always believed the only way to grow and to become better is to come out of your comfort zone.”

She came from Thailand when she was offered a job by a Muscat-based company. She didn’t quite agree at first and was not too inclined to take up the offer but later after some negotiations took up the challenge. “It was not an easy route because I had to wait for quite a long time, landing finally in November 2016 and fell in love with this country.” Though landscapes in Europe differ, Katerina who has travelled to 60 countries says gleefully, that the idea of having these memories on her screen always made her excited to dream big.

She started taking pictures long ago, but turned more serious a couple of years back. She started out mostly with pictures of nature which she really loves to capture. Later, she moved to portraits. Though a bit hesitant at first with portraits, she now loves it. Katerina holds the same theory for sports photography which she tried one day since she loves all sports. She is mostly focused on martial arts and practices Thai boxing seriously. Pictures of any sport grab her attention since these are captured timely and are ‘unique movements.’



Sports has always been her other big hobby after she left dancing in 2007. She was a regular on running, cross fit and Thai boxing for the last two years which she started while staying in Thailand.

She worked as a croupier in a casino which provided her ample opportunities to travel and network with people from different countries and cultures. A fitness freak, Katerina follows a strict diet and healthy nutrition. A vegan, her diets include raw food and is a fan of meatless lifestyle. Her interests include love for classical and Jazz music, opera, ballet and theatre. Visits to Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) have offered her some amazing experiences and dreams to play the piano one day. She is ambitious and prefers to become an entrepreneur. From a dance teacher in Riga, to various roles as croupier, artist, interior designer, photographer it will be a long road once she takes on to a risky business.

