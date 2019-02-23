Reading sessions for children

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – To encourage reading among children, a team from Al Jisr Foundation recently toured Muscat’s public hospitals such as the Royal Hospital, Khoula Hospital, Al Nahda Hospital and Social Welfare House. The team also distributed Murshid Magazine that is dedicated to children and as part of the foundation’s initiative to promote the important principles in health and education among children in a simple and interactive manner. As part of the foundation’s vision and mission to deliver sustainable community-based projects, it publishes the monthly Murshid magazine. The content includes that of a superhero, “Captain Immunity”, who encourages children to eat their fruits and vegetables, “Friends of a Murshid Around the World,” which aims to encourage them to learn English and “Train Your Brain with Maher”, which aims to enhance children’s math and innovation skills. Maher is a talented Omani boy who assists Al Jisr Foundation to empower the youth by delivering the message of the importance of their health and education through entertaining ways of learning.

