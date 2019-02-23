RCA’s football tourney records 27 goals in the first week

MUSCAT: Royal Court Affairs (RCA) football tournament is underway at RCA sports complex in Al Khoudh. As many as 27 goals has been scored until now for the first week of the tournament. In Muscat, Security unit of RCA team registered their second successive victory against Al Wahat club with a 5/0 win. Royal Yacht team reached to their six points as they edged Al Ola team1/0. Royal Gardens and Farms team recorded a 2/1 win over Royal Hospitality team. While in Salalah, Royal cavalry trashed Finance directorate by 14/1 while Transportation directorate defeated Royal cavalry (B) team 2/1.

As per the schedule of the tournament, there will be two matches in Muscat. Royal Opera House team will take on Information Technology Directorate team on Sunday. Planning and Human Resources head office team will meet Veterinary Services Directorate team within third group competitions. As many as 20 teams are distributed into four groups. Defending champion Transportation directorate, presided group one beside Al Salam team, Royal Camel Corps, State Audit directorate and Royal Cavalry. Security unit team clubbed in second group along with Royal Opera House team, Information Technology Directorate team, Royal Estates team and Al Wahat team.

Royal Yacht team will play against Planning and Human Resources head office team, Veterinary Services Directorate team, Royal Flight team and Al Ola team. The fourth group included Royal Gardens and Farms team, the Secretary General’s Office team, Supply Directorate team, Finance Affairs Directorate team and Royal Hospitality team. Each group featured of five teams. Two teams from each group will qualify to the knockout stages. The RCA football tournament which is classified as one of the oldest government tourney will be officiated and managed by professionals from Oman Football Association (OFA) and RCA employees.