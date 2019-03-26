RCA tournament summit clash today

MUSCAT, March 26 – In the second successive year of Royal Court Affairs football tournament, the same scenario will occur as defending champions Transportation directorate team will take on Security unit team in the summit clash on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 7 pm at the Royal Court Affairs Complex in Al Khoudh. Transportation directorate sealed spot in the final as they registered a win over Royal Yacht team in the semifinal. The match ended 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out as the regulation time ended in a goalless draw. Shihab Hamed al Harthi from Royal Yacht team received the best player award after the match.

On the other hand, Security unit team booked their place in the final after beating Royal Estates team 3-1 in the semifinal. The first half ended 1-0 through a goal scored by Al Yaqadhan al Mushafery. Khalid al Buraiki increased the margin for Security unit team as he netted two more goals and the match ended 3-1. Khalid al Buraiki won the best player award. The final ceremony will be held under auspices of Nasser bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Kindi, Secretary General of Royal Court Affairs, in the presence of officials and dignitaries. The RCA football tournament is classified as one of the oldest government tournament will be officiated and managed by professionals from Oman Football Association (OFA) and RCA employees. The organising committee has also arranged some shows for the final ceremony.

The 38 days tournament featured 20 teams in the 12th edition of the event. All the teams were distributed into four groups. Each group featured five teams. Two teams qualified to the knockout stages. Defending champions Transportation directorate topped group one besides Al Salam team, Royal Camel Corps, State Audit Directorate and Royal Cavalry. Security unit team were clubbed in second group along with Royal Opera House team, Information Technology Directorate team, Royal Estates team and Al Wahat team. Royal Yacht team played against Planning and Human Resources head office team, Veterinary Services Directorate team, Royal Flight team and Al Ola team. The fourth group included Royal Gardens and Farms team, the Secretary General’s Office team, Supply Directorate team, Finance Affairs Directorate team and Royal Hospitality team.