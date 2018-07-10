RCA celebrates graduation of recruits

MUSCAT: The Royal Court Affairs (RCA) on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of the 15th recruits course at the Training Centre of the RCA Security Unit, under the patronage of Hamoud bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Director of Royal Installations Affairs at the RCA, in the presence of director-generals, assistants and a number of commissioned and non-commissioned officers. The chief guest awarded the top graduates. The graduates chanted the RCA anthem and took the oath. They also chanted Royal Anthem to mark the end of the ceremony. Later, the Royal Cavalry and the RCA Royal Camel Corps performed some musical formations. — ONA

Related