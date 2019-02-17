RBS gives UK Treasury reason to bet on soft Brexit

Royal Bank of Scotland has given long-suffering investors a taste of what normality looks like. The government-controlled UK lender delivered a 47 per cent rise in net profit due to fewer one-off charges. Greater savings could see the bank hit its 12 per cent return on tangible equity (ROTE) target by 2020, implying a share price rise of around one half. That gives the UK Treasury a reason to defer planned sales. After years of waiting and tens of billions of pounds in losses, RBS announced its first annual cash dividend plus a special payout which, combined, equate to a decent enough 4.5 per cent yield. A chunky 16.2 per cent common equity Tier 1 capital ratio — above a 14 per cent target — hints at more capital returns to come.

The government, which is slowly off-loading a 62 per cent stake, may want to hold fire despite an expected 2.5 billion pounds of share sales this year.

True, shares trading at a 15 per cent discount to tangible book already price in some of the future improvement, given the lender managed a puny 4.8 per cent ROTE in 2018, whereas its cost of capital is probably around 10 per cent. But self-help could see returns more than double.

Assume the bank hits its target of cutting costs to 6.4 billion pounds by 2020 which, despite representing some 3 billion pounds in savings, looks doable next to the 6 billion pounds the bank has shed since 2016 due to lower one-off charges.

Then, projecting merely flat revenue, a 27 per cent tax rate and estimated tangible book value of 35 billion pounds, RBS could next year exceed its 12 per cent ROTE target, according to a Breaking views calculation. The shares could plausibly rise to 359 pence, a 47 per cent increase, assuming they then trade at the 1.2 times tangible book value consistent with that return.

The biggest risks are a chaotic departure from the European Union, which could push up loan losses, or a hard-left Labour government, which might tamper with management.

That puts the Treasury on the spot. Selling now would save the public purse if the worst comes to pass, but invite criticism later on if the shares soar. Holding on would be a bet that Brexit will be soft, and the public thankful. — Reuters

Christopher G Thompson