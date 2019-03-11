Raysut Cement holds workshop

Muscat: Raysut Cement said organised a workshop to its employees on change management and business re-engineering. The workshop held at Salalah Garden Hotel was meant to help reorient its key employees to equip them with critical awareness on the challenges of restructuring of business operations at all levels. “Raysut is in a rapid, meaningful expansion and investment phase and employees are key to the success of organisational changes since they will be responsible at the execution end of it.

The workshop has been held in this context of upgrading the perception of employees on what an organisation goes through during times of change,” said Joey Ghose, the Group CEO of Raysut Cement. Raysut is Oman’s largest cement manufacturer with significant and emerging interests in the MENA region. The company has also recently announced its intention to aggressively expand in East and Central Africa as part of its strategic growth ambitions. The workshop was conducted by Vic Williams from the London-based The Audacious Company, with participation of 37 employees.