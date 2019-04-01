Rating agencies unfair in assessment of Oman economy: Shura committee

Muscat: The Economic and Financial Committee of the Majlis A’Shura held a joint meeting with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss the economic and financial developments in the Sultanate and the effectiveness of the measures taken by the government to contain the crisis of low oil prices.

The meeting, which focused on the efforts exerted in the field of economic diversification, enhancing non-oil revenues and fiscal control policies, also reviewed the expected growth estimates of the Sultanate’s GDP and the future scenarios of the Omani economy, applying the IMF’s recommendations and recommendations through activating a set of financial policies and a package of reforms Tax.



The meeting chaired by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, chairman of the committee, made a number of observations on the reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed reservations on the ratings of the credit rating agencies, which the members believed were unfair in their assessment of the Sultanate’s economy.

The Sultanate has many economic and comparative advantages that must be taken into account in the credit rating.

It may be noted that the IMF conducts annual consultations and meetings with the concerned people in the Sultanate, including the Economic and Financial Committee of the Council, based on its own assessments and inputs.