An infantry batallion of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) along with military vehicles, will leave for Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday to take part in the GCC joint drill Peninsula Shield. The team will leave from Said Bin Sultan Naval Base onboard of the Royal Navy of Oman’s (RNO) vessel. The war exercises, which will be held from 20 February 20 to March 14, aims at strengthening military cooperation among GCC countries. — ONA

Related