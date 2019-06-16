RAO to take part in Omani-Italian war exercise

Muscat: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) will take part in the Joint Omani-Italian Joint Exercise (Jabal Shams 2), which will be held in Italy from June 16 to 18. The Omani force, represented by units of RAO in Musandam, left Muscat for Italy on Sunday to participate in the exercise. The force was seen off by Brigadier Naseer bin Nasser al Jamoudi, Commander of RAO Musandam Sector, and senior officers. The participating force left on board of an aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) from Al Musannah Air Base. Such exercises are part of the training plan pursued by the RAO to maintain high levels of performance, training and combat efficiency among the RAO personnel. This exercise is part of the annual training carried out by the RAO with other countries. Jabal Shams 1 was held in Jabal Akhdhar in 2016. — ONA

Related