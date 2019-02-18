RAO takes part in Peninsula Shield 10th Exercise

Muscat: A force from Muscat Battalion at the Infantry Brigade 23 of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), accompanied by military vehicles, will head tomorrow (Tuesday) to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The force will leave from Said Bin Sultan Naval Base onboard of the Royal Navy of Oman’s (RNO) vessel to take part in the 10th Joint Exercise of the Peninsula Shield, which will be carried out during 20 February till 14 March 2019.

This exercise, which will be implemented by the GCC armed forces, aims at strengthening the existing military cooperation, besides unifying concepts and strategic military plans among the GCC countries. –ONA