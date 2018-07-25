RAO, RCA tussle for top at Military League

Salalah, July 25 – Royal Court Affairs (RCA) will face off Royal Army of Oman (RAO) in a tight clash at the 24th edition of Military League football at Salalah Sports Complex on Thursday. The match will kick off 16:45. Defending champions Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) will take on Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO). The match will begin at 19:30 at the same venue. Oman national head coach Pim Verbeek and his assistant Muhanna Said will watch both matches as they are currently available in Salalah to discover some new faces for upcoming national team camps ahead of Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE.

RCA team topped Group B with nine points at the conclusion of the fourth round of the Military League. Rushdi Rajab scored the winning goal for RCA against Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) team on Tuesday. RNO left the league from qualification round without any points. RAFO team and Engineering Services at Ministry of Defence held goalless draw on second match on Tuesday. RAFO and RGO have four points in Group A which is headed currently by Engineering Services team with five points. The chances still are available for all teams to get qualification spot to the semifinal round as two teams from each group will qualify.

“We entered our match against RNO to continue our winning run and secured our qualification as group toppers. We had some mistakes during the match and that’s due to the having many matches in last few days,” Hamdi Hoobies, assistant coach of RCA, said. “Our aim was to perform well in the final group match and players performed well. We missed many chances for scoring and RCA scored prior to the end of the match,” Qasim al Mukhaini, assistant coach of RNO, said.