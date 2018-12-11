RAO Musandam Sector Command celebrates Armed Forces Day

Khasab: Musandam Sector Command at the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) celebrated the Armed Forces day, which falls on 11 December every year during a ceremony held under the auspices of Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali al Qatabi, State Adviser.

The ceremony began by playing the Royal Anthem and military salute to the chief guest. Then, the chief guest inspected the front row of the Protocols Guard. After that, the RAO Music Band played various military musical pieces marking the occasion.

Meanwhile, the chief guest pinned long-service and good conduct medals on personnel at Musandam Sector Command in appreciation of their sincere efforts and dedication in carrying out the sacred national duty.

The ceremony was attended by Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, walis of the Governorate of Musandam, senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and other security departments, shaikhs and dignitaries. –ONA













