RAO crowned Military League champions

Ahmed al Kharousi netted the all-important goal as Royal Army of Oman (RAO) edged Royal Court Affairs (RCA) 1-0 to lift the Military League crown at Salalah Sports Complex late on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that RAO clinched the League title.

Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, was the chief guest for the final in presence of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Major Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of RAO, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of RNO, top dignitaries, senior officers at the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other officials.

Chief guest Al Busaidy gave away the medals, trophies to top three teams and handed over the individuals awards. Engineering Services team of the Ministry of Defence claimed the bronze medals as they beat Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) 1-0.

Runners-up RCA players bagged silver medals, while RAO players received gold medals and the captain of the team lifted the coveted trophy as team-mates and support staff with the fans celebrating the moment.

Shwaqi Said from Engineering Services team was selected as the most valuable player of the Military League. Amer al Shebli also from Engeering Services team became the best goalkeeper in the league. Waleed al Saadi from RAO team grabbed the top-scorer prize with 5 goals to his credit. Said al Yahyai from RAO team received the best administrative member award, while Haitham al Alawi coach of the RAO team bagged the best coach award in the tournament.

At the end of the awards ceremony, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani presented a memento to Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy.

Military League in its 24th edition featured six teams namely: Royal Guard of Oman, Royal Air force Oman and Engineering Services at Ministry of Defence in Group One. Royal Army of Oman was clubbed with teams of Royal Navy of Oman and Royal Court Affairs in Group Two.