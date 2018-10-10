RAO commander visits war games hub

Muscat: Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Commander of the Joint Forces, accompanied by senior officers, visited the air command and naval command of Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) exercises on Wednesday. The commanders reviewed commands’ readiness to conduct the next stages of the exercises and to follow the progress of operations at the air and sea operation theaters. The RAO Commander, Commander of the Joint Forces and senior officers were briefed on the roles and responsibilities of both commands and the military measures that will be taken to address the hypothetical challenges.

He was also briefed on the size and distribution of air and sea weapons and equipment. Major General Balushi praised the efforts exerted by the air and naval commands to achieve the prospective objectives of the exercise. The Marine Forces Fleet carried out several tasks and duties at the maritime operations theater, in coordination with the joint command of military exercises. The assignments were meant to ensure readiness of the fleet’s vessels to carry out the subsequent stages of the operations along with land and air troops in the joint exercises with the British forces. — ONA