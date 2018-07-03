RAO Commander receives UK military official

MUSCAT: Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’a on Tuesday Maj Gen Stuart Skeates, Commander of the UK Standing Joint Force, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed viewpoints on military matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Salim bin Khuwaiter al Muqbali, Director General of Operations and Training at RAO Command, Brigadier Salim bin Saif al Hosni, Commander of the 23 Infantry Brigade, and the British Defence Attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat. — ONA

