Local 

RAO Commander receives British official

Oman Observer

Muscat: Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), received Lt Gen Sir John Gordon Lorimer, UK’s senior defence adviser to the Middle East in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’a on Tuesday. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Salim bin Khuwaiter al Muqbali, Director-General of Operations and Training at RAO Command; Brigadier Salim bin Saif al Hosani, Commander of the 23 Infantry Brigade and the British defence attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat.

You May Also Like

Omani professor earns academic distinction

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani professor earns academic distinction

Sohar Port to hold ‘Be Safe Week’ from tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sohar Port to hold ‘Be Safe Week’ from tomorrow

Construction sector to grow by 10.7 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Construction sector to grow by 10.7 per cent