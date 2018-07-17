RAO Commander receives British official

Muscat: Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), received Lt Gen Sir John Gordon Lorimer, UK’s senior defence adviser to the Middle East in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’a on Tuesday. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Salim bin Khuwaiter al Muqbali, Director-General of Operations and Training at RAO Command; Brigadier Salim bin Saif al Hosani, Commander of the 23 Infantry Brigade and the British defence attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat.

