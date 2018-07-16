RAO commander opens SAF’s asphalt factory

MUSCAT: Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), inaugurated on Tuesday the asphalt factory of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in the Royal Army of Oman.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi and senior officers were briefed on the factory, stages of construction and its distinctive equipment, in addition to the stages of production to achieve the objectives behind its establishment.

The RAO Commander gave the Sword of RAO Commander to the officials of the factory for their efforts during the construction stages.

He praised the efforts of the officials and workers in the factory and urged them to continue the diligent work with all devotion and sincerity.

The RAO Commander and senior officers toured the factory during which they were briefed on the equipment and the used technical procedures, and the mechanism of work.

The event was attended by senior officers, officers, non-commissioned officers from RAO, Engineering Services at the Ministry of Defence and Royal Oman Police. — ONA

