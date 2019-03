Muscat: Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) left for Saudi Arabia (KSA) to attend the 18th meeting of the GCC Land Forces Commanders, scheduled to be held in Riyadh from March 5 to 7. He was seen off by Brigadier Salim bin Khuwaiter al Muqbali, Senior Staff Officer and Brigadier Rashid bin Said al-Shafi’ei, RAO Director General of Administration and Human Resources.

Related