RAO celebrates graduation of limited service officers

Muscat: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) celebrated today the graduation of the limited service officers.

The graduation ceremony was held under the patronage of Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Ubaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) in the presence of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander.

The celebration which was held at the Sultan Qaboos Military College (SQMC) military parade field in Muscat started with a military salute to the chief guest.

The commander of the column then requested permission of the chief guest to inspect the front row of the graduates.

After that the graduated officers made a military parade with slow march with arm movement and then normal march in front of the

main dais at the celebration field.

Air Vice Marshall, Commander of RAFO then distributed appreciation awards for top performers.

The graduates took the oath of loyalty and proclaimed thrice “Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officers at the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), RAO, security services and the Royal Court Affairs officers, SQMC Commandant and the SQMC Guidance and Training Authority. –ONA